ATLANTA -- Early voting is off to a rough start in Fulton County due to a technical glitch impacting multiple polling locations.

In a statement from the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, the county said that polling spots at libraries are experiencing some sort of technical issue with the county network. The result is that the county is unable to quickly verify voter registrations.

"The county's Information Technology Department and internet provider are working diligently to resolve the issue," the statement said.

The good news, the county said, is that residents are still able to vote. But the check-in process is being done manually.

"We encourage residents to please have patience as this issue is being resolved," the county statement said.

Monday was the first day of early voting in Georgia.

