Promises made to Black America remembered on Biden's inauguration day

ATLANTA — With the start of a new era in the White House, the promises made during the presidential campaign trail are being discussed among activist groups. In particular, the promises made to the Black community, on the heels of racial unrest, protests, and the pandemic.

As the monumental moment of the Inauguration was televised nationally, Black voters’ historic turnout is being credited for making that very moment possible.

During his inauguration speech, president Biden addressed the racial tensions the nation has faced in recent years.

“A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us,” the president said.

11Alive political analyst Andra Gillespie said this post-election momentum is important to voters who feel like their vote made a difference.

“I think it’s really important for African-American voters to leverage their power now," she said. "Also, for activists and civil rights communities to be in constant conversation and contact with the administration."

Kenny Burns, V-103 radio host, agreed, saying the real work begins now, to fight for the soul of this nation.

“2020 taught us that we are not the minority anymore," he said. "Our voice is the most powerful. It made us realize our superpower. Our superpower is our voice, is our heritage."

During the presidential campaign, the Biden-Harris administration promised to address the racial wealth gap, expand access to high quality education, address health disparities, tackle racial injustice - the list goes on.

Atlanta activist Hannah Gebresilassie was in the front lines during the Atlanta protests. She said accountability starts on Day 1 of the new administration.

“We have to hold on to the fact that there were these promises made, that we understand that the protests are going to continue, and the accountability is going to continue,” she said.

Burns, the radio host, added Black leaders must stay active in the political conversations after elections wrap up.

“I think we need to lead by holding ourselves accountable," he said. "I think a lot of times in the past, we dropped the ball, thinking our vote or our voice didn’t matter."

There have been many demands from the Black community in Atlanta, including reparations. Burns chimed in on that.

“It’s due on many levels," he said. "We have to look at the systemic set up of the world and how it was always set up against us."

"Those who deserve it, need it," he added. "We all deserve it as a race of people. We have to move forward with what we came for."

President Biden made a promise during his inauguration address to be a president for all Americans. As his administration is the start of its new era, activists said the fight for Black communities continues.