What are provisional ballots? Experts explain

ATLANTA — With days to go before the general election, more than one million people have already exercised the right to vote.

“It's an attempt to capture their vote while they're there and then do research or whatever's necessary after the election is over,” Janine Eveler told 11Alive’s Karys Belger.

Eveler is the director of elections for Cobb County. She said there are several scenarios where someone may need to use a provisional ballot.

“A provisional ballot is used when either you cannot find the voter's registration record immediately or if they do not have photo ID with them, or if there is some sort of challenge placed on their record," she said.

When this happens, Eveler explains the ballot is put aside until workers can research what the problem is and find a solution so the ballot may be counted.

Eveler also explains that there’s an extra step if someone uses a provisional ballot because they do not have their phot ID.

“If they voted a provisional ballot because they did not have their photo ID on Election Day, they do have to provide that photo ID to the elections office within the that three days after the election," she remarked.

All of these are final solutions and Eveler stresses that people should be prepared before going to the polls.

“The things I would advise is that people always check their registration on the My Voter page," she concluded. "They know where their polling place is.”

