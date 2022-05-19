Raffensperger reacts to Georgia's record-breaking early voting turnout

Here's what he said.

ATLANTA — Georgia continues to see record-breaking voting turnout with just one more day left for early voting ahead of the primary on Tuesday.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office, as of Wednesday night, more than 565,000 Georgians have voted early, which is a 153% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 189% increase in the 2020 primary election.

Georgia has been seeing record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year. Raffensperger's Office said the turnout has surged to nearly three times the number on the first day of early voting.

Here's the breakdown for ballots as of May 18, according to Raffernsper's Office:

Total Turnout: 615,378

Early In-Person: 567,815

Absentee: 47,563





Republican: 353,161

Democrat: 258,200

Nonpartisan: 4,017





New Turnout Since Previous Day: 76,081

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 70,884

Absentee Since Previous Day: 5,237

Turnout Numbers Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 224,449

Turnout Numbers Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 196,218

11Alive asked Raffensperger what his reaction was to the record-breaking voter turnout in an exclusive one-on-one interview.