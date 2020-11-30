Live updates | Recount continues across Georgia after holiday break

Scroll below for updates throughout the day.

ATLANTA — Georgia began counting its votes for the third time last week. Many counties paused for the Thanksgiving holiday and will pick up today. This official recount came nearly three weeks after Election Day.

Joe Biden won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount is being done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

If you missed it over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he was “ashamed” for endorsing Gov. Brian Kemp, saying on Fox News that the Republican governor has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s results. Trump has made baseless accusations that illegal votes cost him the election in Georgia and beyond.

In Fulton County, they resumed their recount over the weekend, however, elections officials confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday that a newly-purchased Dominion Voting Systems mobile server had crashed earlier in the day.

"Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue," Fulton County officials said in a statement. "The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem."

The county plans to resume its counting process on Monday morning.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

9:45 a.m. | The president has Tweeted, again, about Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp, calling him "hapless."

"Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state...."

Twitter flagged the tweets saying "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

He went on to talk about the absentee ballots and envelopes.

"Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple, and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done!"

9:30 a.m. | The senate Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, announced a leadership team that will "direct the multimillion dollar runoff coordinated campaign."

Jonae Wartel is the Georgia Runoff Director, Tracey Lewis is the Georgia Runoff Senior Advisor, Andrew Childs is the Georgia Runoff Coordinated Director and Jeremy Halbert-Harris is the Georgia Runoff Senior Political and Field Advisor.

