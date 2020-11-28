Fulton, some other Georgia counties resume election recount after Thanksgiving holiday

Workers in Fulton County picked back up a 7 a.m. Saturday at the Georgia World Congress Center. DeKalb County resumed at 9 a.m.

ATLANTA — Now with the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, some Georgia counties have resumed the machine recount of the presidential election.

Workers in Fulton County picked back up a 7 a.m. Saturday at the Georgia World Congress Center. DeKalb County resumed at 9 a.m.

Cobb and Gwinnett counties are both expected to resume Monday.

Georgia began counting its votes for the third time the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. The official recount came nearly three weeks after Election Day.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes a week ago, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5 percent or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, under state elections board rules, an official recount must be conducted by high-speed scanners.