'Fake recount' denounced by Trump; Georgia GOP veterans try to change the subject

ATLANTA — There are now competing drumbeats in the Georgia GOP – one from President Donald Trump, complaining about the election, and another, saying that Trump is risking control of the U.S. Senate by continuing to do so.
Former Republican U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss appeared on GPB Radio Thursday morning, along with another statewide GOP veteran -- former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens.
"We've got to get the facts out there," Chambliss said. "We can't just continue down this path of making wild statements."
Chambliss told GPB Radio that the election challenge is draining energy from the campaigns of Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- both hoping to win re-election in January's U.S. Senate runoff against two Democrats -- Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.
President Trump sent two tweets on Thursday morning that followed an email Wednesday night, each denouncing what he is calling Georgia's "fake election recount."
But the president's charges have failed to include any substantial evidence.
Olens echoed Chambliss.
"Each day, Republicans in Georgia or a president tweets against a Republican in Georgia, it's another day our two candidates are not fully able to accomplish their goal," he said.
The two GOP candidates -- Perdue and Loeffler -- plan to appear with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday in north Georgia -- which is the same day Georgia is supposed to certify the results of the presidential election 16 days ago.