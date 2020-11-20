'Fake recount' denounced by Trump; Georgia GOP veterans try to change the subject

They want attention switched to Georgia's January Senate runoffs

ATLANTA — There are now competing drumbeats in the Georgia GOP – one from President Donald Trump, complaining about the election, and another, saying that Trump is risking control of the U.S. Senate by continuing to do so.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss appeared on GPB Radio Thursday morning, along with another statewide GOP veteran -- former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens.

"We've got to get the facts out there," Chambliss said. "We can't just continue down this path of making wild statements."

Chambliss told GPB Radio that the election challenge is draining energy from the campaigns of Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- both hoping to win re-election in January's U.S. Senate runoff against two Democrats -- Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

President Trump sent two tweets on Thursday morning that followed an email Wednesday night, each denouncing what he is calling Georgia's "fake election recount."

But the president's charges have failed to include any substantial evidence.

Thousands of uncounted votes discovered in Georgia counties. When the much more important signature match takes place, the State will flip Republican, and very quickly. Get it done! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Almost ZERO ballots rejected in Georgia this election. In years past, close to 4%. Not possible. Must have signature check on envelopes now. Very easy to do. Dems fighting because they got caught. Far more votes than needed for flip. Republicans must get tough! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Olens echoed Chambliss.

"Each day, Republicans in Georgia or a president tweets against a Republican in Georgia, it's another day our two candidates are not fully able to accomplish their goal," he said.