How to check if you are registered to vote in Georgia

Ahead of the midterm elections, here's a simple guide to ensure you are registered to vote in the state.

ATLANTA — As the midterm elections near in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it's important for residents of the state to know whether or not they are registered to vote.

Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office makes it very simple for Georgians to check their eligibility at any time, with a few simple steps in order to confirm voter status.

Here are the following steps to ensure you are registered to vote:

The first step is to ensure your voting status – which can be accomplished on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

On the page, you will see a box on the right side of the screen, where you will enter your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth.

After entering this information, it will direct you to a box where you will enter your Georgia ID or driver's license number.

If you are registered to vote, you will find your registration information, the name and address of your precinct, a link to both the early voting and absentee ballot dropbox locations for your county, and a sample ballot.

The page will also list your U.S. Congressional District, your Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District, with links to each of those persons' official web pages.

How to register if you've changed your address:

If you've moved to a new address in Georgia, you will have to register to vote with your new address.

You can go to the Secretary of State's My Voter Page:

There, you can check to see if you're registered at your new address or click the tab to register.

In step one, you'll have to fill out your information.

In step two, be sure to check "change voter registration" and check "address change for reason."

Continue to fill out your information as you normally would for the remainder of the registration form.

Additionally, registered voters will be able to check out the absentee ballot portal to download an absentee ballot application, as well as being able to view their voter participation history.

Here is what the My Voter Page will look like:

Links to a full list of qualified candidates in the upcoming election (along with the past several elections) are also provided.

If you are not currently registered to vote, you will be provided with a link to register to vote.