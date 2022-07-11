Results | Georgia congressional 2022 races

Here are the results in Georgia's Congressional 2nd, 7th and 14th district races.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls to choose federal representatives, a new state legislature and all of the state's top executives. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and close at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the races to watch and a breakdown of the results in the state's 2nd, 7th and 14th congressional districts.

7th district

Lucy McBath is running for Georgia's 7th Congressional District. She's currently representing Georgia's 6th Congressional District, but is running in the 7th due to redistricting. She assumed office on Jan. 3, 2019. Her current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.





Mark Gonsalves is running against McBath in Georgia's 7th District. Gonsalves works as the founder of Integrity Software Inc., according to his campaign website.

Get results for Georgia's Congressional 7th District race below. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must get 50% of the total vote plus one vote.

2nd district

Sanford Bishop Jr. is running for reelection representing Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on Jan. 3, 1993. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

Chris West is running against Bishop in Georgia's 2nd District. The southwest Georgia native and lawyer is trying to toss out 30-year Democratic incumbent Bishop.

Get results for Georgia's Congressional 2nd District race below. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must get 50% of the total vote plus one vote.

14th district

Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for reelection in the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 14th Congressional District. She took office on Jan. 3, 2021. Her current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

Marcus Flowers is running against Greene in Georgia's 14th District. According to Flowers' campaign website, he served as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army, and then worked as an official for the State Department and Department of Defense for more than 20 years.

Get results for Georgia's Congressional 14th District race below. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must get 50% of the total vote plus one vote.

