McCormick's camp say he's not conceding, evaluating legal options

Republican Rich McCormick is in a tight battle with Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux for Georgia's 7th Congressional District.

ATLANTA — The camp for a Georgia U.S. House candidate in a race that still hasn't been called said it is evaluating legal options - and they don't plan on conceding yet.

Republican Rich McCormick is in a tight battle with Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux for Georgia's 7th Congressional District.

McCormick's campaign sent 11Alive a statement Thursday about the election, saying they have some concerns.

"Dr. McCormick has no plans to concede this election until all votes in the Seventh District are tabulated, reported, and certified," the statement read.

One of the concerns mentioned in the statement is about the ballots in Gwinnett County. The problem started with an apparent issue on election night, when the county started pushing through its second round of batches of votes - about 3,200 batches with up to 25 ballots each, 80,000 in all.

Workers noticed a glitch: Those batches, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said, would not push through because the software showed adjudication was still needed - even though that had already happened. Because the ballots had already gone through a prior adjudication process - or the process of resolving flagged ballots - Sorenson said the elections board voted to go ahead and push the ballots through, with the understanding that some ballots would have to be re-adjudicated.

McCormick's team, however, is now saying it has a right to review the ballot-counting process.

"We also reserve the right to manually audit the batch of ballots in question and ensure that neither this 'software issue,' nor any actions taken have resulted in inaccurate reporting of unofficial results," the McCormick campaign said.

They claimed they are concerned about the transparency about the number of ballots impacted.

"Accordingly, the McCormick campaign will continue to evaluate its legal options," the statement read.

The campaign added it was filing an open records request to get documents and more information addressing their concerns.

Thursday afternoon, Gwinnett officials explained their adjudication process and gave an update on where they stand. You can watch and read more about it here.

Below is a look at the latest results in the race:

McCormick is an emergency room doctor, Marine Corp pilot and a veteran who served in Afghanistan.