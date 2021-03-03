Fulton County Elections Director could learn fate during meeting today

He was fired Feb. 16 and back on the job the next day.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Will Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron be able to keep his job? The tug-of-war could end today.

The Elections Board voted to fire Barron on Feb. 16, however, he was back on the job the next day when county commissioners failed to approve the decision.

His job is hanging by a thread -- and The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will meet today and likely discuss the issue.

Barron was heavily criticized for Fulton County's handling of the June 2020 primary.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting virtually at 10 a.m.