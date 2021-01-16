All of Georgia's 159 counties have certified their Senate runoff results

The state still has a week to certify all results but is expected to complete the task days earlier.

ATLANTA — State data now shows that that U.S. Senate Runoff election results have been certified by all of Georgia's 159 counties, bringing an end to an election cycle that had all eyes on Georgia for months.

The last update was published on the Secretary of State's Office website just after 7 p.m. The official deadline for all counties to certify their results was at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The state now has until Jan. 22 to certify the state totals but officials have said they hope this is completed by inauguration day.

The final counts from the counties have Jon Ossoff winning over incumbent David Perdue by 55,232 (50.61%) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock defeating incumbent Kelly Loeffler by 93,550 (51.04%).

In the runoffs, the only incumbent to retain his seat was Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. who won against challenger Daniel Blackman by 33,415 (50.38%).