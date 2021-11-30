Runoff election results for metro Atlanta

Results for the Nov. 30 runoff election.

ATLANTA — 11Alive News is your source for Election Day stories, identifying voter issues, fact-checking and posting results. Bookmark this page for real-time election results, including absentee ballots and early voting, as they come in.

The biggest race on the ticket is the Atlanta mayoral race between city council members Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore. Atlantans are also choosing the city council president and a few council seats.

Other metro Atlanta cities are electing new mayors as well. Forest Park, Peachtree City, City of South Fulton and Fairburn will decide who will lead their city for the next four years.