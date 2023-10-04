What to know about the runoff elections in Mableton and Clayton County

In Mableton, residents of the newly-formed city will vote on the new mayor and four city council seats. Clayton County residents will elect a sheriff.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Advanced voting has started in two metro Atlanta counties as some of their races head to a runoff.

In Mableton, residents of the newly-formed city will vote on the new mayo and a few other key positions.

Ross Cavitt, Cobb County communications director, revealed only 13 percent of eligible voters participated in Mableton's municipal election held in March. However, there is renewed interest among voters in participating as the city heads into its runoff races.

Cavitt stated despite the low turnout in the initial election, there are now two early voting locations open at the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center for the runoff races. The runoffs will determine who will become Mableton's first mayor and who will hold four city council seats that remain undecided.

"The good news is that meant no waiting either in advance voting or on Election day. The bad news is obviously we want participation rates up as high as they can possibly be" Cavitt said.

Cavitt emphasized that even if voters did not participate in the first municipal election, they can still come out and participate in the runoff through early voting or on Election Day. The two early voting sites in Mableton will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday until Friday (April 10-April 14).

All 15 polling places in Mableton will be open during the same hours on Election Day, which is scheduled for April 18.

For those who are unsure about their eligibility to vote, Cavitt provided a simple way to check. Voters can visit the "My Voter Page" on the Secretary of State's website for more information. This will not only indicate eligibility to vote but also whether or not the voter is within the city limits.

In addition to Mableton's elections, early voting has also begun in another important runoff race in Clayton County between Levon Allen and Clarence Cox. This race is to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Victor Hill's four-year term, and early voting will run from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday until Friday (April 10-April 14) at five designated locations.

The Clayton County Elections and Registration Office

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center

South Clayton Recreation Center

Virginia B. Gray Recreation Center

Morrow City Hall