On eve of election, Secretary of State to address citizens

Elections officials were forced to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic with a slew of changes and safety precautions.

ATLANTA — Hours before the combined statewide general primaries and Presidential Preference Primary, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will address the state of elections in Georgia.

The media event is taking place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the State Capitol.

"Considering the unprecedented situation, election officials, poll workers, and voters should be proud to of the great lengths the state has gone to to preserve the right to vote and the ability of Georgians to exercise that right," a release said.

This comes after many 11Alive viewers have told us they never received the absentee ballot they requested.

It also comes after Chris Harvey, Georgia’s Election Director, tells 11Alive that the State Election Board is investigating how Fulton County has handled the process.

In a statement, Harvey said:

“Fulton County has made unfortunate decisions that the state did not agree with. For example, they decided to process email applications last. Fulton County’s handling of the current election is under investigation by the State Election Board. The state has worked with every county to make sure multiple options are maintained included three weeks of early and in person voting, absentee ballots, and in person voting the day of the election.”

Meanwhile, more than a million Georgians have already cast ballots, with a record-breaking 890,000 of those cast absentee by mail, the Secretary of State's office said.