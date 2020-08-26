Election results from August runoff certified

Candidates seeking a recount must request one within two business days after certification.

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that he has certified the results of the August 11 general primary and nonpartisan general election runoff.

In a statement from his office, they said: "Raffensperger affirms that all relevant counties have provided the total votes cast to the state and that the returns are a true and correct tabulation."

