ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation concerning allegations of lost absentee ballot applications from the 2018 election cycle.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than guaranteeing election integrity and bringing free and fair elections to every eligible voter, whether they choose to vote absentee or on Election Day,” said Raffensperger. “My office will exhaust every resource to investigate these allegations to deliver our voters' peace of mind with a thorough examination of hard evidence.”

The news comes after a series of accusations by the Democratic Party of Georgia. The secretary of state's office said the group claims at least 4,700 absentee ballot applications were misplaced and that this prevented voters from receiving their requested absentee ballots.

RELATED: Secretary of State's Office looking into claims of missing DeKalb County absentee ballot requests

The investigation will be conducted by the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

These allegations are not new. Back in October, the Secretary of State's Office told 11Alive they were looking into the claims about missing absentee ballot requests.

Even then, state officials said they were taking the allegations seriously, but they didn't have any proof of the missing requests.

Georgia Democrats urged DeKalb County voters who requested a mail-in ballot and have not received one to go to the polls and vote -- "4,700 voters may never receive ballots despite requesting" the tweet said.

“We look forward to working closely with the Democratic Party of Georgia to examine every piece of evidence related to these allegations,” said Chief Investigator Russell Lewis.

The absentee ballot request forms are the applications voters use to request an absentee ballot. Election Day was Nov. 6.

MORE NEWS |