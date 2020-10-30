Sen. Kamala Harris coming back to Georgia

There are very few details available about the trip.

ATLANTA — Senator Kamala Harris is coming back to Georgia.

The running mate for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden announced she’s visiting the peach state on Sunday, Nov. 1.

It comes on the same day as another final rally for President Trump in Rome, Georgia.

This is Harris’ second trip to Georgia. She was last here on Friday, Oct. 23 for a rally at Morehouse College.

Biden visited Georgia for the first time one week ahead of Election Day. Biden held two events while in the state. His first was a trip to Warm Springs and later that day, he attended a drive-in rally in southeast Atlanta.

Georgia is increasingly seen as a battleground state this year, with Democrats eyeing a chance to flip its electoral votes for president, as well as two competitive Senate races and Republicans working to keep a long-reliable conservative stronghold.