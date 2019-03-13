ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate passed a bill to buy a new statewide elections system, four months after a contentious Governor’s election that was shrouded in accusations of voter suppression.

The system would combine touch screen voting and a printed out paper ballot. Voters would first record their vote on a touch screen then receive a print-out showing their choices.

If the print-out matches their vote, they would then turn in the card that they inserted in the touch-screen computer and their vote would be recorded. The paper print-out would be used largely for recounts or audits. It would also provide an additional layer of election security.

The bill still has to be voted on by the entire Georgia Legislature before it becomes law.

