Georgia senate campaigns ramp up as races head to runoffs

With a senate majority hinging on these two races in Georgia, voters said they feel the pressure and this is just the start of them supporting candidates.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside the Black Diamond Grill, a restaurant in Cumming, Republicans soaked in the messages from senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as they kick off another week of campaigning ahead of January’s runoff election.

Some voters, unhappy with the results, were still taking aim at the voting process.

“I already voted for them. If they were counted properly, they would’ve won but, yeah, I’ll vote for them again,” said William Jones, a supporter of both senators.

“I think the runoff will tell a better picture,” said Aaron Taylor, also a supporter.

The Georgia Secretary of State previously said there have been no widespread irregularities with the state’s elections.

Florida Senator Rick Scott said he spoke to the White House before coming to Forsyth County to support Perdue and Loeffler.

“What the president wants to tell you. He loves Georgia. He wants to make sure every legal vote is counted,” Scott said.

“I need you to make sure your friends, your family – everyone – is engaged,” said Loeffler.

“What we have to do now is not persuade people. What we have to do is get the vote out,” said Perdue.

Expect Georgia to draw a lot of national attention in the next two months, including a potential visit next week by Vice President Pence, as Republicans need at least one Georgia Republican to win to keep control of the senate.

Democrat Jon Ossoff continues to barnstorm the state.

He hit Augusta and Athens on Friday. In Augusta, Senator Perdue’s challenger promised a different future for the state.

“This is the team assembled here today that will change Georgia because change is coming to Georgia,” he said.