Senate incumbents, candidates from Georgia weigh in on Ginsburg's now-vacant Supreme Court seat

Senators Loeffler and Perdue have weighed in after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, as have candidates Collins, Ossoff and Warnock.

ATLANTA — Some lawmakers wasted no time sparking up a conversation about who would replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death was reported on Friday. And that includes several from Georgia.

Leading the charge has been Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said, who in a statement on Saturday night, said: "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate".

Closer to home, Senator Kelly Loeffler said, in a tweet, that she offered up her prayers to Ginsburg’s family but that she also said she’ll support President Trump. On Fox News, Saturday morning, Senator Loeffler further stressed that.

“We need to keep that process moving regardless of it being an election year,” she said. “We need to make sure that this country has that constitutionalist on the Supreme Court. That's what I'm going to be pushing for and so many of my colleagues.”

Echoing that is was Rep. Doug Collins who is running against Loeffler for her senate seat.

“If the president goes ahead, which we hope he will, and appoint someone shortly, this pick will be before an election - the people of American will decide what they want to do or not do and go about it,” he said.

However, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff cited Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish of having the next elected president pick her replacement.

“With voting already underway and at a moment such as this, we must let the people speak at the ballot box, and then let the court reflect the will of the newly-elected president and Senate," he wrote, in part.

11Alive also contacted the Rev. Raphael Warnock who is running for the seat currently held by Loeffler. Warnock wasn't available for comment but shared online his feelings about Ginsburg and the debate over her now-vacant seat.

"It's important that we not rush through this moment in trying to appoint a new member of the bench," he said. "We are a few days away from an election. That election should happen. The voices of the people that she stood up for time and time again ought to be heard before there is a vote on the next Supreme Court justice."

Senator David Perdue also issued a statement on Ginsburg's death but didn't enter the fray of who should replace her - or when.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and brilliant legal mind," he said. "She grew up in a time when the idea of a woman on the Supreme Court seemed unimaginable, yet with hard work, tenacity, and grit, she blazed a path for all women."