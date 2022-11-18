Final Senate debate canceled before runoff between Walker, Warnock

The Atlanta Press Club made the announcement Friday citing that both candidates failed to commit to the debate before the Georgia Public Broadcasting's deadline.

ATLANTA — A final Senate debate before the runoff between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker that was scheduled for Nov. 21 has now been canceled.

The Atlanta Press Club made the announcement Friday, citing that both candidates failed to commit to the debate before the Georgia Public Broadcasting's deadline.

In a statement, the Atlanta Press Club said that a debate between candidates is a vital part to any election as a way to "help voters contrast where the candidates stand on important issues important to them." They also explained that they were disappointed that neither candidate established a desire to participate against one another.

The two previously debated for the first and only time on Oct. 14, where Warnock and Walker engaged that night in what was scheduled to be their only debate ahead of the November midterms prior to what resulted in an impending runoff. Instant opinions and analyses were mixed about who won the debate.

Moderators in Savannah asked candidates about a range of issues in the hourlong debate - from election integrity and accusations of fraud in 2020, to abortion, to inflation and even to their personal lives.

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series has hosted a total 37 debates during the 2022 primary, primary runoff and general election for statewide and congressional races, according to the statement.

