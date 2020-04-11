Georgia Senate race goes to runoff

Sen. Loeffler and Rev. Warnock will be on the ballot again in January.

ATLANTA — Following Tuesday’s election the special election to finish the rest of the retired Senator Isakson is going to a runoff. Races go to a runoff when neither of the candidates gets a margin of 50% plus one vote. The two candidates with the most votes qualify for the runoff.

Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnok and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler have both qualified for the runoff. The Associated Press called the runoff Tuesday night. As votes continue to be counted in some counties, Warnock had 32% of the vote to Loeffler's 26%.

Georgia's other senate race for Sen. David Perdue's seat remains uncalled as of Wednesday evening. Perdue, a Republican, is leading Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. Either candidate will need to get 50% of the vote plus 1 vote to claim victory and escape a runoff.

Key dates for runoff

Candidates in the runoff will face another election on January 5, 2021.

Voters can request and absentee ballot starting November 18.

The deadline to register to vote for the runoff is December 7.