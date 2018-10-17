LOUISVILLE, Ga. -- The grassroots group Black Voters Matter attempted to take a group of about 40 African American senior citizens from Louisville, Ga., to the polls on Monday, Oct. 15, the first day of early voting in Georgia.

According to a post on the group's Facebook page, before the bus could depart the senior's center, the seniors were removed from the bus.

The post referred to the move as "voter suppression pure and simple."

When contacted by 11Alive News, officials with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners forwarded us to their statement on Facebook:

Jefferson County operates a Senior Center that provides meals and entertainment to senior citizens in Jefferson County three days per week. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners has a long standing practice of not allowing political activities during normal business hours or at County sponsored activities. These senior citizens are under the complete care and supervision of Jefferson County while they are at the Senior Center. Jefferson County Administration felt uncomfortable with allowing Senior Center patrons to leave the facility in a bus with an unknown third party. Additionally, the event in question that took place at the Jefferson County Senior Center was led by the President of the Jefferson County Democratic Party and as such was considered a political event. No seniors at the Jefferson County Senior Center were denied their right to vote. In fact, Senior Center staff routinely arrange Jefferson County Public Transit to transport senior citizens to vote. Jefferson County invites and encourages all registered voters to vote from October 15-November 2 from 8 AM to 5 PM, October 27 from 9 AM to 4 PM and on election day November 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Black Voters Matter group has chartered a bus which is driving to locations across the South, encouraging black voters to get out to the polls during this year's mid-term election season. The organization's website says they advocate for policies to expand voting rights and access, including expanded early voting, resisting voter ID, re-entry restoration of rights and strengthening the Voting Rights Act.

Early voting will run in most locations across the state through Nov. 2.

