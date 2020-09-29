Special election results for John Lewis' 5th district seat

Election Day is here for the special election to fill the late Congressman John Lewis’ 5th district seat. Voters will choose who will go to Washington temporarily until the end of the late congressman’s term on January 3, 2021. The civil rights legend and long-time Atlanta congressman died from complications related to pancreatic cancer in July.
The 5th Congressional District covers portions of Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties.
The candidates running in Tuesday's special election include:
Barrington Martin II (Democrat) - Martin is a 32-year-old educator who ran in the June primary against John Lewis, receiving about 20,000 votes, or just more than 12%.
Chase Oliver (Libertarian) - Oliver is the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Atlanta.
Keisha Sean Waites (Democrat) - Waites is a former Georgia State Representative who finished second in the 13th District primary in June, with just more than 25%.
Kwanza Hall (Democrat) - Hall is a former Atlanta City Councilman who ran for mayor in 2017.
"Able" Mable Thomas (Democrat) - Thomas has served in the Georgia House of Representatives, representing Midtown and southwest Atlanta, since 2013. She won her last election unopposed, garnering more than 16,000 votes. She won her 2018 primary with more than 75%.
Robert Franklin (Democrat) - Franklin is a former Morehouse president, current professor at Emory's Candler School of Theology, and was among the five finalists state Democrats were considering to place on the November ballot.
Steven Muhammad (Independent) - Muhamad is an activist and minister who served on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' task force for reimagining the Atlanta City Detention Center.
Polls close at 7p.m. and results are expected to begin populating below. If no single candidate wins the majority of the votes, a run-off between the top two vote-getters will take place on December 1.