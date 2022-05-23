Stacey Abrams says Georgia is 'worst state in the country to live,' but then explained

Republicans pounced on the remark she made during an event in Gwinnett County.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At a Democratic dinner on Saturday in Gwinnett County, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a comment that is making the rounds on social media.

Abrams proclaimed that “I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.”

Republicans pounced on the remark Sunday, a likelihood Abrams acknowledged even as she delivered it, saying “let me contextualize” and saying that when Georgia has dismal rankings for mental health access and maternal mortality, “then you’re not the No. 1 place to live.”

“Georgia is capable of greatness, we just need greatness to be in our governor’s office," she said. ”We need someone who actually believes in bringing all of us in there together."

Abrams is steadily hammering her lead issue — a call for full Medicaid expansion to provide health insurance for uninsured adults in Georgia. But there’s a new set of issues, including crime, education and inflation.