Stacey Abrams pushes for turnout as Democrats prepare for runoffs: 'Our work is not done'

Experts suggest runoffs are very different from regular elections in Georgia, but Democrats think they can pull off two wins.

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams says she's confident the Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can win their respective runoffs and flip power in the Senate.

Now, Democrats are explaining how they’re gearing up for a two-month showdown.

“We know we can win Georgia," Stacey Abrams said in a Twitter ad for Warnock and Ossoff She then added to her tweet a thank you to supporters after $750,000 was raised for each Senate campaign in just two days.

"We will have the investment and resources that have never followed a runoff in Georgia for Democrats," she said in a recent CNN interview.

While funds are rapidly being raised, political experts, like University of Georgia professor Charles Bullock, have warned runoffs have low voter turnout.

"Can you get your people to come back and vote for you again?” he said.

But Abrams believes voters will come out because of issues like COVID, healthcare and the social justice movement.

"We watched it both with the Rayshard Brooks case and the Ahmaud Arbery case,” she said. “We need leaders who believe in justice for all. These are the conversations they're having."

Abrams isn't the only political heavy-hitter pushing forward for Warnock and Ossoff.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is moving to Atlanta to help with the political rematch.

He urged anyone who campaigned for Biden to head to Georgia as Senate control hangs in the balance. Abrams’ recent ad echoes that sentiment.