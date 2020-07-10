State Farm Arena triples number of voting machines on site for early voting period

The Hawks arena will be open to Fulton County voters throughout October.

ATLANTA — State Farm Arena said Wednesday it has tripled its capacity in voting machines for the early voting period, which starts Monday.

The Hawks arena will be one of the largest voting locations in the state, with 300 voting machines on site, up from 100.

The team also said the number of staff on hand would be doubled to about 300 "to ensure a smooth process."

Early voting will be available at the arena every day from Oct. 12-30. You can go vote at the home of the Hawks from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every Monday through Saturday until Oct. 24 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

From Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 30 it will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Hawks, more than 200 of their own full-time employees, as well as State Farm Arena employees, "have been deputized and trained to serve as official election workers by Fulton County to support the operations of the early voting at State Farm Arena with more than 300 team members participating overall."

The staffers will be excused from their regular day-to-day duties while working on elections, the team said.

“Having the Atlanta Hawks to once again step up and serve as one of our premier early voting locations is truly appreciated,” Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron said in a statement.

Photos: Inside the State Farm Arena voting precinct 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

“The Atlanta Hawks have set an example that other organizations locally and around the country are following to help get people to the polls early," he added. "When voters enter the State Farm Arena, they will have every resource needed including top level customer service to successfully cast their ballot in a safe secure environment.”