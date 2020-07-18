Here's a look at the giant voting precinct at State Farm Arena

With no sports and no concerts during the pandemic, the arena was offered up as a way to accommodate a lot of voters while allowing for social distancing.

ATLANTA — One of the largest voting sites in Georgia is ready for upcoming elections.

11Alive's cameras got a guided tour of State Farm Arena this morning. The home of the Atlanta Hawks was transformed into a Fulton County voting precinct for the upcoming general election.

With no sports and no concerts during the coronavirus pandemic, the arena was offered up as a way to accommodate a lot of voters while allowing for social distancing.

"Because of the unusual nature of the NBA schedule this year, our building was open and available," explained Hawks CEO Steve Koonin.

He said the opening up the arena just made sense.

"[Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts] and I have known each other for a long long time, and I picked up the phone and said, 'I have an idea.' He said, 'can I meet you tomorrow?'" Koonin recalled. "He came, and we shook hands - or bumped elbows - and literally put this all together in less than 48 hours."

The arena will be one of the options available to Fulton County voters when early voting begins Monday.

On the tour, the Hawks included a step-by-step process of what voters will experience on election day.

Early voting begins next Monday, July 20 for the Georgia general primary runoff election. In addition, the State Farm Arena venue will be used for early voting ahead of the General Election, beginning October 12, 2020.

Voters can find information for parking on Fulton County's website.

