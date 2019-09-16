ATLANTA — Women outnumber men in the U.S. and, on top of that, more women than men vote every election year.

And now, a new nationwide campaign is underway to tap into that potential political clout. The goal is to rally voters behind issues most crucial to women in next year’s elections. The campaign kicked off in Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

“We can change politics in America,” said one of the co-founders of the Supermajority Education Fund, Cecile Richards.

Hundreds of women and men rallied in northwest Atlanta Sunday in support of the effort, jubilant and sensing empowerment.

The new national advocacy group called “Supermajority” is just beginning to organize voters, to try to take command of the 2020 elections on behalf of the majority population in this country: women.

RELATED: Rep. Collins raises hand for Isakson's Georgia Senate seat

“The whole idea of Supermajority is we are building the biggest, most bad-ass group of women across the country, across race, across geography,” Richards told the cheering crowd.

Richards told 11Alive News that during the group’s cross-country bus tour that just left Atlanta, presidential candidates and other politicians will meet with organizers, to listen.

“[We’ll] hold them accountable on the issues that women care about - trying to get affordable healthcare, affordable childcare, being paid equally on the job,” Richards said, to name three of the group’s priorities.

RELATED: HBCUs a growing force to be reckoned with in 2020 presidential race

Next year is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women’s right to vote.

And since 1964, women have outvoted men in the U.S. every election year.

Supermajority is now aiming to mobilize and connect two million women, to start.

“I need you to talk to the folks that no one ever talks to,” Stacey Abrams told the people at the Atlanta rally who are ready to go to work encouraging people to become activists—and voters—in next year’s elections.

Abrams, Georgia’s 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor, is the founder of “Fair Fight Action,” to protect voting rights. She spoke Sunday in support of Supermajority and called for a political revolution - led by women.

RELATED: Stacey Abrams releases 'playbook' to win Georgia, battleground states across U.S.

“Because this is our nation,” Abrams said. “These are our people. And it’s our responsibility that when the rules are broken, you fix them. When the system is broken, you take it over.”

The Supermajority bus tour was scheduled to stop next in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday and will travel to 13 other cities before wrapping up in Las Vegas on Oct. 2.

For more information, visit Supermajority.com.

MORE HEADLINES

Savannah State's Karissa Tatum dies in accident evacuating Dorian

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

Hickory man claims he spotted three Bigfoots

Florida firefighter, wife and their daughter hurt in crash