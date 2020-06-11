2020-2021 political calendar remains very crowded

The 2020 Election is clearly not the end of the political season.

ATLANTA — Although Election Day is in the books, the political calendar is far from over.

The season is still very crowded between now and the inauguration of the President of the United States.

While everyone still waits for the determination of who will win the presidency, other actions are to proceeding.

Outside of the expected runoff elections, many of the upcoming activities are prescribed by various laws, including several amendments to the United States Constitution.

Here's what the upcoming weeks look like:

November 20, 2020 - Election officials in Georgia will certify election results for races conducted in the state.

December 1, 2020 - Runoff election for 5th Congressional District special election between Robert Franklin (D) and Kwanza Hall (D). The winner of this election will immediately become the U.S. Congressman representing the 5th District, but only hold the seat for just over a month - until the end of the 116th Congressional Session.

The session concludes on Sunday, January 3, or Monday, January 4, 2021.

The seat was previously held by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who passed away last July from pancreatic cancer.

After the month-long session, Nikema Williams will be sworn in to the seat in the 117th Congress.

December 14, 2020 - The Electoral College formally meets to cast their votes for resident and vice president of the United States. This process was originally laid out in the United States Constitution and has been adjusted through two separate constitutional amendments.

This year, the members of the Electoral College will meet in their individual states on December 14 to cast their votes for President and Vice President.

Each elector must vote by paper ballot separately for President and for Vice President.

After they vote, the signed forms must be delivered by registered mail to the Secretary of State of the state in which the electors reside, the Archivist of the United States, the judge of the U.S. District Court of the district where the electors met, and the President of the U.S. Senate.

December 23, 2020 - The certificates used must arrive to each of the officers named above by December 23. Again, this date is set apart by federal law.

Sunday, January 3, 2021 or Monday, January 4, 2021, 12 p.m. - Term of the 116th Congress ends, 117th Congress begins.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - Runoff election for US Senate special election between Raphael Warnock (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R).

This is also the date of an increasingly likely runoff election for US Senate between Jon Ossoff (D) and David Perdue (R).

Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 1 p.m. - Joint session of Congress to count the Electoral Votes and declare the results of the presidential election. This date is also set in federal law. Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as President of the U.S. Senate, will preside over the joint session.

Pence will open the certificates and present them to one of four tellers -- two from each chamber. The tellers will list and then transmit them back to Pence.

When one of the tickets receives 270 Electoral Votes, Pence will announce the results to the assembled body, which "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons, if any, elected President and Vice President."