ATLANTA -- Thousands of metro Atlanta citizens went to the polls Monday to cast ballots on the first day of early voting.

Fulton County officials said they had a high turnout Monday, with more than 10,500 registered voters who cast ballots.

“We are pleased with the high turnout on the first day of early voting,” said Richard Barron, director of Fulton County Registration and Elections. “It is our hope that our residents will continue to take advantage of the many locations, extended hours and two weekends so they can vote early.”

Here's a breakdown of the numbers in some of the counties in the metro area.

COBB: 1,289

DEKALB: 10,343 (number includes ballots received back by mail)

FULTON: 10, 516

GWINNETT: 2,471

Early voting got off to a rough start in Fulton County Monday because of technical issues. Some voters said they stood in line for hours before casting their ballots.

In a statement from the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, the county said that polling spots at libraries were experiencing some sort of technical issue with the county network. The county was unable to quickly verify voter registrations.

At least one polling station in the county had issues with a server, run by a private company. Due to it not functioning at its normal capacity, poll workers had to manually check-in early voters.

Early voting will run in most locations through Nov. 2.

