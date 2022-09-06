Tracking your Absentee Ballot in Georgia | What to know

The online tracking tool allows voters to monitor the status of their absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service.

ATLANTA — September is National Voter Registration Month, and in preparation for the upcoming November election, Georgia voters can track their absentee ballots through BallotTrax.

Last week, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reminded Georgia voters of their access to BallotTrax, a tool first implemented during elections in 2020.

Voters who register will receive up-to-date notifications when their ballot is picked up by USPS, when it is in transit and when it has been delivered to the election office.

BallotTrax will also let voters know if their absentee ballot has been accepted or rejected, allowing them time to correct the problem.

When registering for the tracking tool, voters can choose to receive updates via text, email, or phone.

According to a press release, monitoring the ballots is designed to keep voters informed and increase voter confidence in the election process.

The online tracking tool is free of charge to all Georgia voters whose requests for absentee ballots have been processed by their counties.

Voters must first visit the My Voter Page, complete an absentee ballot application and wait until ballots are mailed in October.