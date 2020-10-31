Tracking changes in polling locations around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several counties have announced precinct changes for Tuesday's general election.
Some precincts have been forced to move due to issues relating to the COIVD-19 pandemic, while others have been forced to move due to more recent issues related to Tropical Storm Zeta.
The list we have here is not a comprehensive list, and voters are advised to check the Secretary of State's My Voter Page before going out to vote on Tuesday to make certain that their precinct is operating in the location that they expect it to be in.
More than 120,000 voters in Fulton County, alone, have been affected by precinct changes.
In early September, county election officials said the changes will crease the number of polling locations for the general election and reduce the number of voters at any given location. In addition, it will avoid some of the problems that voters ran into during the primary election in June.
During the primary, voters in many locations ran into long lines and major problems.
According to Fulton County Elections Chief Richard Barron, the problems during that election were caused by changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you have offices that are closed, you're managing people teleworking from home across the county we ran into a lot of challenges this time,” Barron said in September.
As we learn of more precinct changes, we will add them to this list:
Cobb County:
- Kennesaw 1A - from Influencers Church at 1455 Ben King Road to Kennesaw First Baptist Church at 2958 North Main Street.
- Elizabeth 05 - from Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2825 Sandy Plains Road to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2922 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.
Fulton County:
- 12S - from Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Road to Arthur Langford Jr. Recreation Center, 1614 Arthur Langford Jr. Place
- 04F - from Antioch Baptist Church Family Center, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd to Center for Civil & Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd
- 09M - from Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW to Springfield Missionary Baptist, 1730 Hollywood Road NW
- 09A - from Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW to Bolton Academy Elementary, 2286 Adams Drive NW
- 11R - from Therrell D.M. High School, 3099 Panther Trail to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2755 Campbellton Road
- EP03B - from St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 2670 Hogan Road to Asa Hillard Elementary, 3353 Mt. Olive Road
- FC01 & SC01 A/B/C - from Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road to West Lake High School, 2400 Union Road
- 12E1 - from Cleveland Avenue Elementary, 2672 Old Hapeville Road to Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Avenue
- 12L - from Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Road to The Love Center, 1690 Campbellton Road
- 07C - from St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Sarah Smith Intermediate School, 4141 Wieuca Road
- 04V - from Paul L. Dunbar School, 500 Whitehall Terrace to Dunbar Neighborhood Center, 477 Windsor Street
- EP01B - from East Point First Mallalieu UM Church, 2651 Church Street to Bowden Senior Center, 2885 Church Street
- SC18 A/B/C - from Welcome All Park Recreation Center, 4255 Will Lee Road to Friendship Community Church, 4141 Old Fairburn Road
- 05A1 - from Lang Carson Community Center, 100 Flat Shoals Avenue SE to Dad's Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St SE
- 03T - from Central United Methodist Church 501 Mitchell Street to Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street
- FA01A - from First Baptist Church of Fairburn, 23 Malone Street SE to Open Word Christian Ministries, 6230 Highway 92
- JC02 - from Northview High School, 10625 Parsons Road to Johns Creek United Methodist Church 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd
- JC08 - from Taylor Road Middle, 5150 Taylor Road to Clear Springs Baptist Church 11575 Jones Bridge Road
- SS04 - from Woodland Elementary, 1130 Spalding Drive to St. Jude Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive NE
- RW03 - from Independence High School, 791 Mimosa Blvd to Vickery Mill Elementary, 1201 Alpharetta Street
- 03C - from Atlanta Police Athletic League, 120 Anderson Avenue to Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive
- 04K - from West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd to West End Library, 525 Peeples Street
- 03I - from Antioch Baptist Church Family Center, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd to Georgia Tech McCamish Pavilion, 965 Fowler St
- 02L2 - from Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street to Georgia Tech McCamish Pavilion, 965 Fowler St
- 02S & 05K - from Helene Mills Senior Center, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave to David T. Howard Middle School, 551 Wesley Dobbs Avenue
- 06B & 06J - from Inman Middle, 774 Virginia Ave to Morningside Elementary, 774 Virginia Ave
- 08N 1/2 - from Morris Brandon Elementary, 2741 Howell Mill Road to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road
- 11P - from William Walker Recreation Center, 2405 Fairburn Road to Saint Mark AME Church, 3605 Campbellton Road
- 11E3 - from William Walker Recreation Center, 2405 Fairburn Road to Deerwood Elementary, 3070 Fairburn Road
- AP021 - from Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road to American Legion Alpharetta, 201 Wills Rd
- AP05 - from Windward Fire Station, 2070 Market Place to Creekview Elementary, 3995 Webb Bridge Road
- AP01B - from New Prospect Elementary, 3055 Kimball Bridge Road to Saint James United Methodist, 3000 Webb Ridge Road
- AP07B - from Manning Oaks Elementary, 405 Cumming Street to Saint James United Methodist, 3000 Webb Ridge Road
- AP07A - from Manning Oaks Elementary, 405 Cumming Street to Alpharetta Elementary, 192 Mayfield Road
- AP14 - from Messiah Lutheran Church, 4765 Kimball Bridge Road to Ocee Elementary, 4375 Kimball Bridge Road
- JC15 - from Messiah Lutheran Church, 4765 Kimball Bridge Road to Dolvin Elementary, 10495 Jones Bridge Road
- CP011 - from College Park Auditorium, 3631 Main Street to College Park Library, 3647 Main Street
- EP02 B/D/E - from Jefferson Park Recreation Center, 1431 Norman Berry Drive to Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Road
- EP04B - from Brookview Elementary, 3250 Hammarskjold Drive to Camp Creek Middle, 4345 Welcome All Terrace
- JC18 - from Hillside Elementary, 9250 Scott Road to Mount Pisgah United Methodist, 2850 Old Alabama Road
- JC19 - from Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road to Barnwell Elementary, 9425 Barnwell Road
- ML04 - from Cogburn Woods Elementary, 13080 Cogburn Road to Hopewell Middle, 13060 Cogburn Road
- RW01 - from Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street to Crabapple Middle, 10700 Crabapple Road
- RW10 - from Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street to Roswell North Elementary, 10525 Woodstock Road
- SC08 C/D/E/F/G/H - from Banneker High School, 6015 Feldwood Road to Gladys Dennard Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road
- SC09C & SC27 - from Burdett Park Gym, 2945 Burdett Road to McNair Middle, 2800 Burdett Road
- SS26 - from Woodland Elementary, 1130 Spalding Drive to North Springs High School, 7447 Roswell Road
- SS02 A/B - from North Annex, 7741 Roswell Road to Spalding Drive Elementary, 130 West Spalding Drive
- SS07 A/B/C - from Hammond Park Gym, 705 Hammond Drive to Heritage Hall Sandy Springs, 6110 Blue Stone Rd
- SS11 B/C/D - from Church of The Redeemer, 5185 Peachtree Dunwoody Road to High Point Elementary, 520 Greenland Road
- 01D & 01E - from Fan Plex, 786 Hank Aaron Drive to Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Ave
- 07E & 07N - from Peachtree Hills Recreation Center, 308 Peachtree Hills Ave to Garden Hills Elementary, 285 Sheridan Drive
- RW16 - from Lebanon Baptist Church, 11250 Crabapple Road to Hembree Springs Elementary, 815 Hembree Road
- RW13 - from St. Mary's Orthodox Church of Atlanta, 1950 Old Alabama Road to Northwood Elementary, 10200 Wooten Road
- SC23 B/C - from New Life Presbyterian Church, 6600 Old National Highway to Love T. Nolan Elementary, 2725 Creel Road
- SS19A - from North Annex, 7741 Roswell Road to Ison Springs Elementary, 8261 Ison Road
- SS22 - from Sandy Springs Middle School, 8750 Pride Place to Sherwood Events, 8610 Roswell Road
- SC11A - from Creel Park, 2775 Creel Road to Bethune Elementary, 5925 Old Carriage Drive
- RW09 - from North River Baptist Church, 12090 Hardscrabble Road to Roswell High School, 11595 King Road
- RW09A - from (RW09) North River Baptist Church, 12090 Hardscrabble Road to World Harvest Church, 320 Hardscrabble Road
- 11N - from Therrell D.M. High School, 3099 Panther Trail to Believers Bible Christian Church, 3689 Campbellton Road
- 06D1 - from (06D) Morningside Baptist Gym, 1700 Piedmont Road to Morningside Presbyterian, 1411 North Morningside Dr
- 06D2 - from (06D) Morningside Baptist Gym, 1700 Piedmont Road to Haygood Memorial United Methodist, 1015 E Rock Springs Road
- JC01A - from (JC01) Shakerag Elementary School, 10885 Rogers Circle to River Trail Middle School, 10795 Rogers Circle
- FA01D - from (FA01B) First Baptist Church of Fairburn, 23 Malone Street to New Beginnings Senior Center, 66 Brooks Drive
- EP04C - from (EP04A) Brookview Elementary, 3250 Hammarskjold Drive to Woodland Middle, 2745 Stone Road
- 12A1 - from (12A) Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway to Sylvan Middle, 1461 Sylvan Road
- 02L1 - from Piedmont Park Magnolia Hall, 1320 Monroe Drive to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street
- 02L1A - from (02L1) Piedmont Park Magnolia Hall, 1320 Monroe Drive to The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street
- 02A1 - from (02A) Piedmont Park Magnolia Hall, 1320 Monroe Drive to Historic Academy of Medicine, 875 West Peachtree Street
- 11M1 - from (11M) Therrell DM High School, 3099 Panther Trail SW to Adams Park Recreation Center, 1620 Delowe Drive
- 09K1 - from (09K) Northwest Library at Scotts Crossings, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW to Scott Elementary School, 1752 Hollywood Road
- RW12A - from (RW12) Lebanon Baptist Church, 11250 Crabapple Road to Sweet Apple Elementary, 12025 Etris Road
- SC15A - from (SC15) The Enon Church, 3550 Enon Road to Cliftondale Elementary, 3340 West Stubs Road
- SC07D - from (SC07A) Bear Creek Middle School, 7415 Herndon Road to Creekside High School, 7405 Herndon Road
- 08H - from Sutton Middle School, 2875 Northside Drive to Covenant Presbyterian, 2461 Peachtree Road
- 02F1 & 02F2 - from Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Avenue to Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue
- 07M - from Cathedral of Saint Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road to Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road
- 05J - from Butler Street Baptist Church, 315 Ralph McGill Blvd to David T. Howard Middle School, 551 John Wesley Dobbs Ave
- 11B1 - from (11B) Ralph Bunche, 1925 Niskey Lake Road SW to Southwest Christian Academy, 3911 Campbellton Rd
- ML03A - from (ML03) Hopewell Baptist Church, 15730 Hopewell Road to Summitt Hill Elementary, 13855 Providence Rd
- 08P & 09H - from Fowling Warehouse, 1356 English Street to Mt Ephraim Baptist, 1202 West Marietta St
- SS13 A/B - from Church of the Redeemer, 5185 Peachtree Dunwoody Road to North Fulton Training Center, 5025 Roswell Road
- UC02C - from (UC02A) Etris Community Center, 5285 Lakeside Drive to The Gathering Place, 6280 Bryant Street
- SS09B - from Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 850 Mount Vernon Highway to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Hwy
How to find out where to go on Election Day
Voters are reminded before they go to the polls to double-check where they need to go. Additional last-minute changes may occur with little or no notice -- especially in light of the issues brought about in recent days by Tropical Storm Zeta.
Other changes due to parking problems or other issues may bring about shifts in polling locations at the last moment.
Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's office makes it easy to determine where to go.
Registered voters in Georgia can pull up information easily through the My Voter Page portal on the Secretary of State's website.
Once there, enter your first initial, last name, scroll down to the county you're registered in, and add your birth date.
Once you log in, you should see four boxes. The top right box should say "Polling Place for State, County, and Municipal Elections."
And that's that! It'll tell you the location's address, what time it's open and even has a link to directions on Google Maps.
Why is it important to vote at the right precinct?
If you go to the wrong site, according to the Secretary of State's Office, your full vote may not count.
"If you were eligible to vote but voted in the wrong precinct, only the votes for candidates for which you were entitled to vote will be counted, and you will be notified in writing that your ballot was partially counted for your correct precinct," guidance from the Secretary of State's Office says.
Some counties may even try to send you to the right location, or make you use a provisional ballot. If you vote with a provisional ballot in Georgia, you have to go to your county elections office within three days of voting and make sure the ballot is fully approved (this also applies for other issues that may require a provisional ballot, such as if you forgot your ID).
In a conference call last week, Barron said that provisional ballots can take three times longer to process.
So, if you want your vote cleanly and quickly counted on Election Day: Know where to go.