Tracking changes in polling locations around metro Atlanta

Some voting precincts have been changed, so it is important to check before going to the polls on Election Day.

ATLANTA — Several counties have announced precinct changes for Tuesday's general election.

Some precincts have been forced to move due to issues relating to the COIVD-19 pandemic, while others have been forced to move due to more recent issues related to Tropical Storm Zeta.

The list we have here is not a comprehensive list, and voters are advised to check the Secretary of State's My Voter Page before going out to vote on Tuesday to make certain that their precinct is operating in the location that they expect it to be in.

More than 120,000 voters in Fulton County, alone, have been affected by precinct changes.

In early September, county election officials said the changes will crease the number of polling locations for the general election and reduce the number of voters at any given location. In addition, it will avoid some of the problems that voters ran into during the primary election in June.

During the primary, voters in many locations ran into long lines and major problems.

According to Fulton County Elections Chief Richard Barron, the problems during that election were caused by changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you have offices that are closed, you're managing people teleworking from home across the county we ran into a lot of challenges this time,” Barron said in September.

As we learn of more precinct changes, we will add them to this list:

Cobb County:

Kennesaw 1A - from Influencers Church at 1455 Ben King Road to Kennesaw First Baptist Church at 2958 North Main Street.

Fulton County:

12S - from Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Road to Arthur Langford Jr. Recreation Center, 1614 Arthur Langford Jr. Place

How to find out where to go on Election Day

Voters are reminded before they go to the polls to double-check where they need to go. Additional last-minute changes may occur with little or no notice -- especially in light of the issues brought about in recent days by Tropical Storm Zeta.

Other changes due to parking problems or other issues may bring about shifts in polling locations at the last moment.

Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's office makes it easy to determine where to go.

Registered voters in Georgia can pull up information easily through the My Voter Page portal on the Secretary of State's website.

Once there, enter your first initial, last name, scroll down to the county you're registered in, and add your birth date.

Once you log in, you should see four boxes. The top right box should say "Polling Place for State, County, and Municipal Elections."

And that's that! It'll tell you the location's address, what time it's open and even has a link to directions on Google Maps.

Why is it important to vote at the right precinct?

If you go to the wrong site, according to the Secretary of State's Office, your full vote may not count.

"If you were eligible to vote but voted in the wrong precinct, only the votes for candidates for which you were entitled to vote will be counted, and you will be notified in writing that your ballot was partially counted for your correct precinct," guidance from the Secretary of State's Office says.

Some counties may even try to send you to the right location, or make you use a provisional ballot. If you vote with a provisional ballot in Georgia, you have to go to your county elections office within three days of voting and make sure the ballot is fully approved (this also applies for other issues that may require a provisional ballot, such as if you forgot your ID).

In a conference call last week, Barron said that provisional ballots can take three times longer to process.