President Donald Trump in Georgia today | What you need to know

What you need to know about Trump's visit to the Peach State

ROME, Ga. — The Republican and Democratic parties are making strong pushes for votes in the Peach State with Election Day less than 48 hours until Election Day.

President Donald Trump will hold a rally today at the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia.

The campaign stop comes on the same day Democratic vice president nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Gwinnett County. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Georgia last week. Former President Barack Obama will be in the state on Monday.

Who: President Donald Trump and Republican candidates

What: Make America Great Again Victory Rally

When: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 8:30 p.m., Doors at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Richard B. Russell Airport, 304 Russell Road, Rome, Ga.

Tickets: General Admission

Traffic: With the president set to arrive at the airport in Rome, traffic in the area should not be impacted too much, however, expect several roads closed in the area due to security.