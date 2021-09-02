Georgia Secretary of State investigating Trump's efforts to overturn state’s election results, reports say

Georgia was put in the spotlight for weeks following the November general election after Trump wrongly claimed there was widespread fraud.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the Georgia's 2020 election results has led to an investigation being opened by the Secretary of State's Office, according to a report from Reuters.

11Alive reached out to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office Monday to confirm details about the investigation.

The only information spokesperson Walter Jones provided was that "the Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives. The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General.”

Trump also targeted Georgia governor Brian Kemp in his attacks against the state's election, calling for the governor's resignation in a tweet and describing him an "obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia."

Raffensperger and Kemp - both Republicans - didn't let the noise distract them from what officials said was a legit election.

Earlier this year, the secretary of state came forward to speak with 11Alive about a leaked phone call in which Trump tried to pressure him to "recalculate" the Georgia vote count because Trump wanted "to find 11,780 votes."

The January recording was first released by The Washington Post.

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said on the phone recording. “There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

And in a previous December call, Trump reportedly tried to pressure a Georgia election investigator to "find the fraud," saying the official would be a "national hero."