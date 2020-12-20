On eve of runoffs, President Trump to hold rally for Perdue, Loeffler

He made the announcement on Twitter, while also calling out Gov. Brian Kemp and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger.

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump will likely be back in Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs to hold a rally for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, he said on Twitter.

"As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the “Republican” Governor and “Republican” Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, on January 5th," the President Tweeted. "I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN!"

It is not clear as to where the rally will be held.

President Trump has continuously called out Kemp and Raffensperger for their handling of the presidential election in which Trump lost to Presidnet-elect Joe Biden. He continues to claim that there was widespread fraud in Georgia and in other parts of the country, despite nothing coming to light.

According to a widely-shared anecdote out of a New York Times article published Friday, the president remains upset enough with Kemp and Raffensperger that he decided against a trip to Georgia this weekend.

Despite the ongoing friction, Kemp attended a Christmas party at the White House on Friday.

All eyes are on the Peach State as the Democrats look to take both seats - which would give them control of the U.S. Senate.

Perdue is going up against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock. No candidate received 51 percent of the vote in November.

President Trump was in town on Dec. 5 for a rally -- and Vice President Mike Pence has been to the state twice for events.

President-elect Biden was in Atlanta last week to drum up support for the Democrats.