Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

Get up-to-date Midterm election results for Georgia's U.S. Senate race here.

Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.

On the ballot against Warnock this time around is Walker, a Trump-backed Republican, and Libertarian Chase Oliver. Even though Walker has faced mounds of controversy as Election Day approached, the former NFL running back and University of Georgia star has been able to keep the race tight between the top two contenders. Read more about the three candidates here.

Georgia's U.S. Senate race outcome will have national implications, meaning each ballot matters. The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Get results for this U.S. Senate race below. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must get 50% of the total vote plus one vote.

