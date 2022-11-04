Voting time off requirements in Georgia

People can take up to two hours off to vote in Georgia with a few other requirements.

ATLANTA — Georgia elections are coming up fast, and people are quickly running out of time and options to cast their ballots.

With many Peach State voters working 40-hour work weeks in a traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., it can be hard to find time to make it to the polls. And many are wondering if the state offers time off to vote in elections.

THE QUESTION

Are Georgians afforded time off to vote in local, state and federal elections?

THE SOURCES

Secretary of State's Office

Georgia law (O.C.G.A. 21-2-404)

Personnel Board Rule 478-1-.16

Department of Administrative Services

THE ANSWER

Yes, Georgia voters are permitted time off to vote in all elections, but some requirements exist.

WHAT WE FOUND

Peach State voters are permitted to take two hours off to vote in any election that "they’re qualified to vote in," Mike Hassinger with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said, and added that employees must give reasonable notice.

This is according to the code section OCGA 21-2-404. That code says that the only people who qualify are those with no other time to vote because of their work schedule. And time off for voting is not required to be paid; that is entirely up to the employer.

"The amount of paid administrative leave for voting that may be granted to an employee depends on the employee's work schedule and the polling hours," the Department of Administrative Services said online. "In Georgia, usually polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day."

Aside from those rules, employers are allowed to say when their own voters take time off to avoid disrupting the workplace. Their department also lists typical shifts that may or may not qualify for voting time off.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.