Virginia Supreme Court denies Kanye West's appeal to appear on presidential ballot

RICHMOND, Va. — Kanye West's name won't appear on the Virginia presidential ballot for the November general election.

The state Supreme Court denied the rapper's appeal to get back on the ballot after a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled that West was ineligible to have his name printed on the ballot.

That's after the judge found that 11 of his 13 electors were collected through misleading means.

The Court concluded their decision by saying, "[h]aving considered the record and arguments presented, we find it is not 'appropriate under the circumstances of th[is] case' to alter the temporary injunction."

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a legal brief opposing West's appeal citing that ballots had already been finalized in all 133 of Virginia's localities and that the ballot printing process was underway.

Herring stated that if the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in West's favor, changing the ballots at this point would be detrimental to the production process.