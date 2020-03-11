Did her in-person vote disappear? Voter trying to get answers from Fulton County

The voter says when she logs into her records on the state’s My Voter website, the online confirmation that she voted is not showing up.

ATLANTA — If you voted early, you might want to double-check right away online, before the polls close Tuesday, to see if your vote actually went through.

Kenya Edwards is worried that her vote disappeared. She said she voted in Fulton County three weeks ago - in person.

Yet, she said she can’t find any confirmation on the state’s online “My Voter” page, that her vote was ever recorded. It's as if she’d never voted at all.

“I’m frustrated,” Edwards said. “I did my part as a citizen, and I went and I voted. I just want to know that my vote counted.”

Kenya Edwards said she and her niece voted on Oct. 12, the first day of advance voting, at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

She said that her niece’s vote recorded later online, but not her own vote. And, since then, she hasn’t been able to get anyone, at least yet, from Fulton County’s elections office to give her any guidance or explanation.

“Point-blank, I want my vote to be counted,” Edwards said Monday.

All voters who already voted can check their records on the state’s My Voter website. After logging on with your name, county, and birth date, the My Voter page displays your personal voter registration info.

Look for the link on the lower left. It says click here for absentee ballot status, but it’s for the in-person voting status, too,

A window should pop up confirming that you voted early. But when Edwards logs on and tries to click on the status link, nothing happens. The link is gray -- inactive -- as if she hadn’t voted.

“I’m not counted,” is all she can conclude, “so I’m hoping others will check their status, as well, and if not, go vote tomorrow.”

Edwards wonders if maybe her early-vote *did* record properly in the system but that maybe it’s just not showing up on that portal.

A spokesperson for Fulton County said Monday she would try to find out from elections workers what happened to Edwards’ vote.

Edwards said that since Fulton County hasn’t yet told her, one way or the other, she was planning to go to her polling place in-person Tuesday morning to see if the poll worker there can find the record of her vote in the computer.