Voters concerned over technical, mail issues ahead of presidential election

Voters told 11Alive that they have experienced problems when trying to register online, and some are still waiting to receive their absentee ballots.

ATLANTA — The countdown is on to the 2020 Presidential Election and some say they're worried their vote won't get counted due to technical and mail issues.

Voters told 11Alive that they have experienced problems when trying to register online, and some are still waiting to receive their absentee ballots in the mail.

“I voted since I was 18 years old and I’m in my 70s and this is the first time in my life that I’ve ever had trouble. I requested an absentee ballot and it still hasn't come and no one at the election office has responded to me," said voter James Murdock.

Another voter, Erin Kelly, said that she randomly checked her registration mailing address on the Secretary of State's website to discover that it was incorrect.

"It’s honestly terrifying," she said. "I’ve been a very active voter. I voted in every major election, so I just assumed like most people that my status was fine."

Last week, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office confirmed there's a delay for some voters in Gwinnett County. According to officials, some county residents are getting their absentee ballots slower than the rest of the state stemming from a lawsuit. The suit was filed earlier this year by groups, including the Democratic Party of Georgia, asking for absentee ballots to placed in oversized envelopes to provide clearer instructions.

In a statement, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the suit for the delay in absentee ballots saying, “These activists keep breaking the system with frivolous lawsuits and overwhelming county elections officials who can’t keep up with the never-ending policy churn, then blame those same workers when the system they broke fails."