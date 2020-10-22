Study shows no increase in COVID mortality linked to primary elections

Could voting in person during a pandemic make things worse? Medical experts don’t seem to think so.

ATLANTA — It’s been more than a week since early voting started in Georgia. We've seen the spike in voter participation this year. But, nationally, something else is increasing - the number of COVID 19 cases.

NBC reported cases in 38 states increased by at least 10 percent in the last two weeks. Could voting in person make things worse? Medical experts don’t seem to think so.

America’s top infectious disease expert Doctor Anthony Fauci shed some light on the topic, telling Yahoo News and National Geographic, voting in person is about as safe as going to the grocery store.

“If you wear a mask, if you observe the social distancing and you’re not in a crowded situation, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to do that," said Fauci, who also told news outlets he may vote in person, as well.

Georgia counties implemented strict COVID-19 rules, which Secretary of State Brad Raffesnsberger even said played a part in long wait times.

"It takes longer to actually go through the voting process because machines have to be cleaned down, wiped. So, it is a slower more cumbersome process," he explained.

And outside - looking at the lines - social distancing and mask wearing is strongly being followed in many cases.

But it’s up to you - the voter. Mask-wearing at the polls cannot be legally enforced, as many county election officials told 11Alive, “You can’t put any type of requirement on an individual in order to allow them to vote.”

As for the elections from the summer, like Georgia's June primary, a study from Cornell University showed there was no increase in COVID mortality due to elections held in more than 30 states.