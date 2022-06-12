Voting is like buying a Chick-fil-A sandwich - no one likes to wait: Georgia Secretary of State

State election officials touted few issues, short wait times, and efficiency during the election.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election was like a Chick-fil-A line: efficient.

Shortly after polls closed Tuesday night, Georgia's top election official Brad Raffensperger praised the state's election workflow, even likening it to the Atlanta-based fast food chain's distinguished drive-thru line.

With only four precincts having to stay open a bit later - out of more than 2,500 polling locations in the state - Raffensperger essentially said the runoff election went off without a hitch.

"We have really worked hard with the counties and counties have worked hard on that also," Raffensperger said. "And that's just a testament to us working together as a team."

Touting short wait times and the state's new compressed timeline for runoff races, both Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, deputy of the Secretary of State's Office, said the day was ultimately a success. Raffensperger nodded to concerns from the 2021 runoff and said the success was due to concerns that were ultimately applied to the election process. He said he'll still take his notes to the Georgia General Assembly to see what they can improve.

"No one likes waiting for anything," Raffensperger said. "No one likes waiting for a Chick-fil-A sandwich on a Monday morning, no one likes lines - that's why lines had to be shorter than an hour, and they were."

Now election leaders are looking to the end of the race saying the poll workers are doing their jobs - it's up to the candidates to follow through.

"We have moved on to a new time again where you need to concede to protect the American democratic system," Sterling said. "And for the winner, be magnanimous and realize you were elected not just to represent the people who voted for you but to represent every single person whether they voted for you or not."