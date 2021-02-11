Some metro Atlanta polling locations to remain open late

Below is a list of the counties that have made changes so far.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta voting precincts will remain open late on Tuesday after the locations experienced issues.

Cobb County

A judge has ordered for eight Cobb County polling locations to remain open late on Tuesday. In a news release, the county said the order comes after "various issues caused the precincts to open late this morning for the municipal and ESPLOST election."

Many of the delays were minor technical issues that were quickly resolved. However, one precinct had to be evacuated for a short time when a fire alarm went off in the building. Below is the list of polling locations that will stay open late with their times:

Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168, open until 7:30 pm

Dowell Elementary School, 2121 West Sandtown Road, Marietta, GA 30064, open until 7:25 pm

Turner Chapel Cathedral, 492 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, open until 7:20 pm

St Thomas Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, open until 7:18 pm

Fair Oaks Rec Center, 1465 Brandon Drive, Marietta, GA 30008, open until 7:15 pm

Shallowford Church, 3662 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062, open until 7:05 pm

Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 4495 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, open until 7:05 pm

Relentless Church, 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127, open until 7:10 pm

Stockbridge

The three precincts in the City of Stockbridge that experienced issues Tuesday morning will have extended hours, a city official said. It's unclear how late they will stay open. 11Alive will provide an update once the times are confirmed. Below is the list of election locations:

Red Oak United Methodist Church, 3894 Walt Stephens Rd.

Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Rd.

Stockbridge First United Methodist, 4863 N. Henry Blvd.

