Warnock responds to U.S. Capitol violence, Ossoff addresses non-supporters

Both of Georgia's incoming U.S. senators responded to Wednesday's unprecedented violence on Capitol Hill.

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator-elect Raphael Warnock issued a statement on Wednesday in response to the unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

“In this moment of unrest, violence and anger, we must remember the words of Dr. King: 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.' Let each of us try to be a light to see our country out of this dark moment,” Warnock said in a Twitter post, early Wednesday morning.

Ossoff issued a statement of his own on Twitter early Wednesday evening, soundly criticizing President Donald Trump.

"Today's insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol was incited by Trump's poisonous lies & flagrant assault on our Constitution," he said. "The GOP must discard and disavow Trump once and for all, end its attacks on the electoral process, & commit fully to the peaceful transfer of power."

Before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, Ossoff and Warnock released prepared videos declaring their election victories.

“I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia,” said Warnock in a video released shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Ossoff released his own video about eight hours later.

“I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate,” Ossoff said.

In each of their videos, the U.S. senators-elect also spoke directly to the millions of Georgians who did not vote for them.

“Whether you were for me or against me, I will be for you in the U.S. Senate,” said Ossoff.

Rev. Raphael Warnock promised the same and urged unity.

“No matter who you cast your vote in this election, in this moment in American history, Washington has a choice to make in fact, all of us have a choice to make,” said Warnock.

Warnock, on course to become Georgia's first black United States Senator, shared his mom's reaction.

"Of course, she was glad to be speaking to her son," Warnock said. "As moms do, she reminded me that she's in charge, and I'm very clear about that."

Warnock, who grew up in the projects of Savannah, said he hopes his story inspires young people to take hold of the American dream.