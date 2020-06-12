All eyes on Georgia Senate debates tonight | Here's how to watch

You'll likely only see three of the four candidates during the debates tonight.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Press Club is hosting the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series tonight in advance of the pivotal January Senate runoffs.

The press club is partnering with Georgia Public Broadcasting to present the debates.

First up, at 5 p.m. is the debate between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue. Sort of. You likely won't see Perdue in attendance. That's because he declined to participate in any debates leading to the Jan. 5 runoff with Ossoff.

In a statement to 11Alive last month, Ossoff said Perdue was "too much of a coward to defend his record in a public debate." A Perdue spokesman said there was no need for another debate because Ossoff "lied repeatedly" in previous meetings.

"The invitation remains open, and the Atlanta Press Club hopes he will change his mind," organizers said in a statement.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will debate at 7 p.m.

The debates will be broadcast live on GPB-TV. They can also be viewed on 11Alive.com or on the 11Alive YouTube channel. They will also be available live or on-demand on GPB.org and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page.

“In a year when the election of Georgia’s two Senators will determine control of the U.S. Senate, it is vital that voters have this opportunity to hear from all the candidates,” said Atlanta Press Club Chair Marylynn Ryan. “These debates are an important public service that the Atlanta Press Club is proud to offer to Georgians.”

A SurveyUSA Poll commissioned exclusively by 11Alive shows that the candidates are in tight, competitive races.

The poll indicates that Perdue and Ossoff are effectively even. The poll shows Ossoff at 50 percent, nominally 2 points ahead of Perdue, at 48 percent.

In the other race, Warnock has a small but measurable advantage over Loeffler, 52 percent to 45 percent.