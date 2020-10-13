‘We know what’s at stake here’: Long lines, but patient voters to start day two of early voting in Cobb

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Cobb County had the third-highest turnout as of Monday between earlier in-person voters and mail-in ballots.

MARIETTA, Ga. — It started early at the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. People started forming a line as early as 4:00 a.m.

“I kept checking the website throughout the day and it was like 480 minutes. So, I said well I guess I’ll be getting up early this morning,” said Mary Jasper.

Many, including Jasper, told 11Alive that they were not discouraged by the long lines Monday.

“I came out here yesterday and it was wrapped around the parking lot. So, my cousin and I came out today. So, we are going to make sure we get our vote counted today,” Ronnie Hampton explained.

Hampton was like many on Tuesday morning who camped out with chairs, or in some cases, taking a seat on the ground.

Just hours prior, Monday night, there were still people in line waiting to vote. 11Alive spotted people in the line in cobb county as late as 10:00 p.m.

“I think it’s going to be one of the higher voter turnouts in my lifetime at least,” Alex Dunlap said as he stood in line Tuesday.

“People are tired. People are truly tired,” mentioned Jasper.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Cobb County had the third highest turn out as of Monday between earlier in person voters and mail in ballots.

As the doors opened at the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Office the line grew.

However, for much of the morning people slowly, but surely made their way inside to cast their vote.