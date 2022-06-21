Welcome All Park polling place will stay open later | Georgia runoff elections

Voters can cast their ballot until 8:50 p.m.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters will be able to cast their ballot after 7 p.m. at Welcome All Park Recreation Center Tuesday.

Election officials said the South Fulton polling location along Will Lee Road will stay open until 8:50 p.m. after a gas leak interrupted polling hours earlier in the day.

A gas leak Tuesday caused the facility to close from 10:10 a.m. through noon, according to a Fulton County Government release. County leaders sought an extension of hours to allow voters a full 12-hour voting period.

Tuesday is Georgia's runoff Election Day. There are several congressional races that will be finalized following the runoff. Statewide races such as Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor are also going through a runoff election to finalize which candidates will make the ballot in November.

