What to do if you have requested an absentee ballot but haven't received it

ATLANTA — As delays have been reported by some Georgia voters who are waiting for their absentee ballot, many people are wondering how they can assure their vote will count this year.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has set up an online portal to make it easy to request your ballot this year, and officials have said it's understandably drawn a large response amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, around 1.4 million ballots have already been requested, far exceeding the usual 4-5% of voters requesting for mail-in voting.

Once you've done that, and you still find yourself waiting longer than it feels like it should, though, here are some tips that can help with the process:

Track your ballot

One of the simplest things you can do is track the ballot. The secretary of state's office has launched the ballottrax online portal where you should be able to follow the progress of your absentee ballot.

You just have to input your first name, last name, zip code and date of birth and it should bring up your information.

"Notification will be sent when the absentee ballot application is accepted, when the absentee ballot is sent, and if and when the absentee ballot is accepted or rejected," according to the secretary of state's office. "Voters whose absentee ballots are rejected will be provided with the contact information to fix the issue so they can be assured their vote will be counted."

It doesn't tell you exactly where your ballot is, though, so if you're still waiting around for it beyond when you think you should, that may not provide the most comfort.

Contact your county elections office

If something seems off, the first place you can try and get some guidance from is your county elections office.

They won't be able to tell you where your ballot is, but they can help walk you through what the next steps might be for fixing your issue.

They should be able to tell you, for instance, if it makes sense to simply request a ballot a second time.

Earlier this summer, Fulton County elections officials said the state's ElectioNet system should be able to automatically cancel an earlier ballot if it's been issued and somehow lost and re-issue a second one, if a second request comes in.

Contact an advocacy group

If you're finding that your county is not proving very helpful, there are groups specifically working to help people ensure their vote is counted in November.

One of the largest and most organized of those groups is Fair Fight Action, which was founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The fair fight action Georgia hotline is 888-730-5816 - their representatives should be able to listen to your issue and try to work you through it.

Election deadlines to remember

If you're going to vote by mail in this election, remember in Georgia that you must request an absentee ballot by Oct. 30 at the latest, and it must be received by 7 p.m. on election night.